Police involved in standoff in KCMO

Officers in Kansas City were involved in an early morning standoff on Wednesday.

The standoff started about 3:23 a.m. at a home near 25th Terrace and Bales Avenue.

Police say they responded to the area after a report of gunshots.

Officers surrounded the house and were equipped with rifles and riot shields.

Commands in both English and Spanish were heard as officers used a bullhorn to communicate with those inside the house.

At about 5:05 a.m. police left the scene. No arrests were made.

Authorities have not said what caused them to leave the scene.

A one block radius was closed during the standoff. It has since reopened.

