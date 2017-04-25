Severe thunderstorm watch issued for counties south of the Kansas City metro

Showers and thunderstorms will move in and linger through the evening hours, with more rain possible overnight. (KCTV5)

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for counties just south of the metro area.

A cold front will pass through near sunset, which will be the focus of the storms moving through Kansas City.

A strong storm is possible with the primary threat coming from large hail, but a few strong wind gusts are not out of the question.

The wind will turn to the northwest overnight with additional showers and a few rumbles continuing through the morning.

