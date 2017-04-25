Sporting Kansas City returns home after successful road trip

Coming off a productive road trip, splitting games against two of the best teams in the league, Sporting KC sits in fourth in the Western Conference with just one loss on the season. (KCTV5)

Currently, Sporting Kansas City is the winning team in Kansas City.

Coming off a productive road trip, splitting games against two of the best teams in the league, Sporting KC sits in fourth in the Western Conference with just one loss on the season.

That loss came last weekend against Dallas.

The team is back home this Saturday against Real Salt Lake and hoping to get three points in front of their home crowd.

“It’s always more incumbent upon the home team to be the aggressors, to be the ones that drive the game and all those things, so that also can be challenging. You don’t want to leave yourself unbalanced," said Sporting KC Manager Peter Vermes. "So for us, there’s always a couple things you have to make sure, so one is you can’t get out competed and the other is you have to keep your concentrations for 90 plus minutes because it, sometimes, can only take one play.”

Sporting KC announced on Tuesday that 19 players from Special Olympics Kansas and Missouri were signed to two game contracts.

Those players will take the field for full pre-game introductions and the game, so fans are encouraged to stay and support the newest members of the team.

