Two former Jackson County Jail guards make first court appearance

Four former Jackson County Detention Center corrections officers have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to physically assault an inmate in violation of his Constitutional protection against unreasonable force. (KCTV5)

Two of the four guards were in federal court Tuesday afternoon and both of them pleaded not guilty.

Travis Hewitt and Jen-I Pulos were indicted on civil rights violations.

Investigators say in July 2015, the four guards assaulted an inmate who was in custody on a probation violation.

Prosecutors say it was in retaliation for a prior altercation that inmate had had with another corrections officer.

The guards are accused of forcibly removing the inmate from his cell. All four are accused of assaulting the man who was handcuffed and shackled at the time.

Investigators say the guards made sure no one would see them by having one of them serve as a lookout.

Hewitt is also accused of falsifying his report, saying the inmate bit him when investigators say the injuries on his hand actually came from Hewitt punching the inmate while he was restrained.

KCTV5 tried to talk with both Hewitt and Pulos as they walked out of the courthouse this afternoon. They had no comment.

The other two guards - Dakota Pearce and Terrance Dooley - are reportedly making arrangements to surrender right now.

