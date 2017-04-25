Kansas City moving toward becoming more bike-friendly community by 2020

Kansas City is moving toward becoming a more bike-friendly community by 2020. (KCTV5)

“We need a plan that is going to really address that challenge to make the streets comfortable for the average person,” said Eric Bunch, policy director for Bike/Walk KC.

It is a problem Frederick Schneider faces almost every day. Schneider has been biking in Kansas City for the past year. He says sharing the road with other cars can get dangerous.

“I actually got into a little collision with a car just about six months ago had my lights on and it was early morning a little foggy," he said.

Last year, the city’s auditor took a look at the 14-year-old bike plan and said it was seriously flawed. Now, city leaders want the community to be involved in making up the new bike plan.

"If there were more defined bike lanes on the side of the street that would be a huge improvement safety-wise I would say," said Schneider

Bike KC says they also want to see these lanes in more high demand areas and better connected.

The city is holding several public meetings hoping to get a better idea of what residents want. The goal is to make Kansas city a platinum level bike-friendly community by 2020.

At the meetings, community members are encouraged to offer suggestions to the architects who will be crafting the new bike map.

There will be several public meetings in the next week:

April 25 - 6-8 p.m. at Southeast Community Center, 4201 E. 63rd St.

April 27 - 6-8 p.m. at Northland Cathedral, 101 NW 99th St.

May 6 - 9 a.m.- noon at Foreign Language Academy, 114 E. Armour Blvd.

The city also has an online survey and other information at kcmo.gov/planning/kc-bike-plan/

