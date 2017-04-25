Ft. Leavenworth student to appear on Chopped Junior Tuesday nigh - KCTV5

Ft. Leavenworth student to appear on Chopped Junior Tuesday night

Posted: Updated:
Zach Baer has been cooking since the ripe age of three. (KCTV5) Zach Baer has been cooking since the ripe age of three. (KCTV5)
FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -

A Bradley Elementary School sixth-graders passion for cooking landed him a spot on a national stage as a contestant on the Food Network’s “Chopped Junior”

Zach Baer has been cooking since the ripe age of three.

Tuesday at 7 p.m., you'll get a chance to see him put his culinary skills to the test.

The show puts four kids against each other to see who can put together the most creative, best tasting and stylish dish.

The catch is the kids don’t know the ingredients they will work with until they arrive on the show.

Baer spent several days in New York.

He competed in three rounds having to put together an appetizer, entre and a dessert.

"It was a Southern episode, so actually in each meal, we had to fry at least one thing. So it’s like a frying episode” Baer said.

Zach was unable to discuss whether or not he was “chopped” or not. It's something he's been keeping a secret since the show was tapped in November.

To see how he did, you'll have to tune in tonight.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.