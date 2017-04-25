Ft. Leavenworth student to appear on Chopped Junior Tuesday night

Zach Baer has been cooking since the ripe age of three. (KCTV5)

A Bradley Elementary School sixth-graders passion for cooking landed him a spot on a national stage as a contestant on the Food Network’s “Chopped Junior”.

Tuesday at 7 p.m., you'll get a chance to see him put his culinary skills to the test.

The show puts four kids against each other to see who can put together the most creative, best tasting and stylish dish.

The catch is the kids don’t know the ingredients they will work with until they arrive on the show.

Baer spent several days in New York.

He competed in three rounds having to put together an appetizer, entre and a dessert.

"It was a Southern episode, so actually in each meal, we had to fry at least one thing. So it’s like a frying episode” Baer said.

Zach was unable to discuss whether or not he was “chopped” or not. It's something he's been keeping a secret since the show was tapped in November.

To see how he did, you'll have to tune in tonight.

