Students train service and therapy dogs to unleash into the world

High school students with learning disabilities are helping train dogs to serve others with disabilities.

The students at Horizons Academy meet daily after school to train service and therapy dogs.

This is all part of a program called "Student Trainer and Retriever Teams", which is partnered with Paws For Freedom.

The service dogs are trained primarily for people in wheelchairs as well as to serve as therapy dogs for various facilities throughout the metro.

Student trainers are matched in the late fall with the dog they'll train for the entire school year.

The dogs start at just eight weeks old and undergo a two-year training process before they can serve as a therapy dog.

Students are responsible for training, cleaning up after their dog and grooming.

In turn, the student trainers learn life and communication skills.

According to freshman Audrey Howard, the whole experience has been inspiring.

"Being a trainer has really lead for me wanting to be a trainer when I’m older," Howard said.

Paws for Freedom is looking for applicants to apply for a service dog.

