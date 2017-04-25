4 in custody following Facebook Live threat that placed Hickman Mills Freshman Center on lockdown

Four males have been arrested by police in connection to the threat. (KCTV5)

The Hickman Mills Freshman Center is on lockdown after a group made a threat to a student on a Facebook Live video. (KCTV5)

The Hickman Mills Freshman Center was on lockdown Tuesday after a group made a threat to a student on a Facebook Live video.

Four males have been arrested by police in connection with the threat. School officials say at least one of them was a former student.

Ruth Terrell, a district spokeswoman, said a group of four people arrived near the school. One person was taken into custody shortly after the threat. Police tracked down the three other individuals near a wooded area in the neighborhood. Officers also recovered the gun used in the video. They say it was a BB gun.

A woman who lives nearby says she’s shocked at what happened.

"I don't know how a kid can get to that point. Even if they're getting threatened or bullied, they should go to someone. Violence is never the answer. Why take someone's life?" Ashleigh Hall said.

School officials are thanking students who informed administrators about the video and the quick action that resulted that no one was hurt.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.