May 1 deadline nears to purchase Kansas City Land Bank home for $999

The May 1 deadline is approaching in the Kansas City Land Bank’s special sale of about 50 homes in the urban core.

There are 819 dilapidated houses in the Land Bank. According to city officials, these particular homes - on sale for $999 - are the best 50.

Neighborhood and Housing Services spokesman John Baccala said they are structurally sound, with good plumbing and electricity running into them.

The city advises potential buyers that these homes need thousands of dollars in renovations to become livable, but there is potential.

“If you have a little imagination and you're willing to put in the sweat equity, you can have a beautiful home for $30,000, $35,000, $40,000 ... a home you'd be proud of,” said Baccala.

Those who buy have 120 days to get the building up to code and a full year to make it habitable.

