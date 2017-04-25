Police seek suspect accused of taking pictures of women in Target fitting room

The incident happened about 2:15 p.m. on April 6, at the Target located at 9040 SW Skyview Avenue. (KCPD)

Authorities are looking for a suspect who witnesses say took pictures of women in the fitting rooms of a Kansas City area Target.

The incident happened about 2:15 p.m. on April 6, at the Target located at 9040 SW Skyview Avenue.

Officers spoke to a witness who said she was in a fitting room trying on a swimsuit. She says a hand holding a large phone, covered by a white case, reached under the door and that she saw a flash and heard a click as if a picture had been taken of her. The woman screamed and the hand moved from under the door.

The woman gathered her clothes and left the fitting room to see the suspect quickly walking away from the fitting rooms.

A second witness says she was standing outside the fitting rooms and saw the suspect walk into the fitting room area. She says she later heard a scream and then saw the suspect leave the area.

Police also spoke with a loss prevention officer at Target. He says that the store is aware of the situation and that the store has only one set of fitting rooms and that they are uni-sex.

