KCTV5 News wins regional Edward R. Murrow Award for hard news reporting

KCTV5 won in the Hard News category for 'The Gun Experiment' after teaming up with the Fairway Police Department to show parents just how quickly things can take a turn when a child finds a gun. (KCTV5)

KCTV5 News has been named winner of a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for hard news reporting.

KCTV5 won for The Gun Experiment after teaming up with the Fairway Police Department to show parents just how quickly things can take a turn when a child finds a gun.

Nine children, ages three to seven, were brought into a room. A KCTV5 producer instructed the children they were there to test toys. What they don't know was among the playthings hidden in the couch was a realistic looking toy gun.

Their parents were in on our test and wanted to see how their child would react when they found the fake gun. They were watching from our control room along with the Fairway police chief.

By winning a regional award, KCTV5 is now eligible to win a national award in the same category, which will be announced in June.

The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.