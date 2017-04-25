KBI investigating Atchison death

On Monday, a man was found dead at his home in the 1100 block of Parallel Street. (KCTV5)

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Atchison Police Department are conducting an investigation into a death that happened Monday evening.

On Monday, a man was found dead at his home in the 1100 block of Parallel Street.

The Atchison Police Department began investigating at about 7 p.m. on Monday and requested assistance from the KBI later that night.

The man was identified as 49-year-old Michael Moeck of Atchison, KS.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call 1-800-KS-CRIME.

