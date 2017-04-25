KBI investigating Atchison death - KCTV5

KBI investigating Atchison death

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
On Monday, a man was found dead at his home in the 1100 block of Parallel Street. (KCTV5) On Monday, a man was found dead at his home in the 1100 block of Parallel Street. (KCTV5)
ATCHISON, KS (KCTV) -

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Atchison Police Department are conducting an investigation into a death that happened Monday evening.

On Monday, a man was found dead at his home in the 1100 block of Parallel Street.

The Atchison Police Department began investigating at about 7 p.m. on Monday and requested assistance from the KBI later that night.

The man was identified as 49-year-old Michael Moeck of Atchison, KS.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call 1-800-KS-CRIME.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.