Two Fort Osage students at center of investigation after social media threat

Two Fort Osage High School students are the center of an investigation after a threat was made on social media.

The students, who have not been identified because they are minors, posted the threat on Snapchat Monday night. A majority of the threat was profane and it was directed at African American students in the high school.

The Snapchat post, obtained by KCTV5 News, also indicates the students who created the post threatened to use violence against other students.

According to a message to parents from Scott Moore, the principal of Fort Osage High School, the Snapchat post “immediately” triggered an investigation.

Moore said in his message to parents that the district is working with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and “this matter is not being taken lightly and consequences have been assigned.” The extent of those consequences is not known. No post on social media or to parents indicated the school would close due to the threat.

Despite the mention of a gun and shooting in the post, the school says they did not see the threat as credible.

This is not the first time this semester that Fort Osage administrators have dealt with a racially charged issue. But they vow to make steps toward a more inclusive school environment.

"We have a variety of programs available at our high school, and we continue to evaluate those every time one of these situations arise," district spokeswoman Stephanie Smith said. "You know, unfortunately, students do post these kinds of things on social media. Fortunately, most of the time, they are just looking to get a reaction out of people. There’s not an actual basis to the threat."

The threat impacted students.

"I was scared for me, because I’m black too," sophomore Destyni Baile, said. "I just feel like this generation has changed compared to the ones that like ahead of us. I feel like people just don’t care about other people’s feelings. It is all for themselves and how they feel."

Here is a statement the school released Tuesday:

"We were made aware of a social media post, via Snapchat, that was made yesterday afternoon that included racial slurs and threats towards our students and school. We began our investigation immediately and have now identified two students who were responsible for creating the post. We are currently working with the Jackson County Sheriff's Department and the student's families. This matter is not being taken lightly and consequences have been assigned. We appreciate those parents and students who brought the post to our attention."

