VIDEO: Dramatic confrontation between Overland Park officer, suspect

A man was arrested after a traffic incident led to him running from police and later pulling a gun on an officer on Tuesday.

The incident happened about 1:28 a.m. in the 10400 block of Marty Avenue.

Bradley Poland, 34, was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Police say Poland was stopped by an officer for driving without headlights.

As an officer approached the car, Poland drove away and hit a nearby fire hydrant. He then got out of his vehicle holding a handgun.

The officer struggled with Poland and was able to knock the gun out of his hand.

Poland then tried to run on foot but was taken into custody after a short chase.

The police officer suffered a minor injury but is expected to recover.

Poland is being held on $250,000 bond.

