Blue Springs man killed in Cass County motorcycle crash

A Blue Springs man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Cass County Monday evening.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Farren E. Boley, 59, died from his injuries sustained in the crash.

The wreck happened about 5:35 p.m. near Missouri Highway 291 at the Missouri Highway 58 junction.

Boley was headed north on his 1994 Harley Davidson when a 2014 Ford Focus, heading east, crossed into his path.

When the two collided, Boley was thrown from his motorcycle. The motorcycle then struck a 1999 Pontiac Sunfire that was stopped in the westbound lanes.

Boley was not wearing a helmet, troopers said.

