Woman killed, firefighter hurt during Lawrence house blaze

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV/AP) -

Authorities say a woman was killed and a firefighter injured during a blaze at a house in Lawrence.

Firefighters managed to pull the woman from the burning, one-story home about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, but she died at the scene. Her name was not immediately released.

The home is located in the 800 block of Wellington Road.

The city said a firefighter sustained a minor injury.

There was no immediate word on what may have sparked the fire.

