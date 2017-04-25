Shawnee residents warned after string of home burglaries

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out and report any suspicious vehicles or pedestrians. (Brandon Richard/KCTV)

Authorities are warning the public about a string of residential burglaries happening in east Shawnee, KS.

Over the last three weeks, five burglaries have been reported in the eastern part of the town.

The Shawnee Police Department says the burglaries have happened during the daytime and that either the front or rear doors of the residence have been kicked in.

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out and report any suspicious vehicles or pedestrians.

Shawnee officers have been providing extra patrols to the area.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

