Excelsior Springs police search for suspects who used cloned cre - KCTV5

Excelsior Springs police search for suspects who used cloned credit card

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call (816) 630-2000. (KCTV5) Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call (816) 630-2000. (KCTV5)
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call (816) 630-2000. (KCTV5) Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call (816) 630-2000. (KCTV5)
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call (816) 630-2000. (KCTV5) Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call (816) 630-2000. (KCTV5)
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -

Investigators are searching for two people who they say attempted to use a cloned credit card at a Kansas City area Walmart.

Police say the two suspects tried to use the card at a Walmart on April 20.

After the card was denied, one suspect changed clothes in a white SUV and came back into the store to purchase items.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Excelsior Springs Police Department Investigations Unit at (816) 630-2000.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.