Excelsior Springs police search for suspects who used cloned credit card

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call (816) 630-2000. (KCTV5)

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call (816) 630-2000. (KCTV5)

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call (816) 630-2000. (KCTV5)

Investigators are searching for two people who they say attempted to use a cloned credit card at a Kansas City area Walmart.

Police say the two suspects tried to use the card at a Walmart on April 20.

After the card was denied, one suspect changed clothes in a white SUV and came back into the store to purchase items.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Excelsior Springs Police Department Investigations Unit at (816) 630-2000.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.