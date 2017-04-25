Fire damages 2 homes in Lee's Summit

The fire started in the back of the home and then spread to the front. (KCTV5)

Fire caused a roof to collapse at a metro home on Tuesday.

Officials say the fire started about 4:18 a.m. at a home in the 700 block of SE 11th Street.

When firefighters arrived, the house was heavily involved in fire and flames were spreading to the neighbor’s house.

While battling the flames, part of the home’s roof collapsed.

Firefighters went into defensive mode to protect nearby homes.

Crews also had to battle a natural gas fed fire from a damaged gas meter at the home.

Fire damage to the neighbor’s house was contained to the siding and a portion of the roof. The fire also damaged the electric meter to the house.

People inside both homes were able to get out without injuries.

Authorities say the home where the fire started has significant damage.

Investigators say the fire appears to have started on the outside of the house, near the porch, and quickly spread to the inside of the house, the attic and through the roof. A propane grill near the origin of the fire is believed have contributed to the spread of the fire.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.