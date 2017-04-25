Kansas City holds meeting to discuss new bike plan

The goal of Tuesday’s meeting is to make Kansas City a platinum level bike-friendly city by the year 2020. (KCTV5)

Kansas City is one step closer to becoming a bike-friendly city but in order to get there, they need as much feedback from the community as they can get.

What some residents would like to see are bike paths that accommodate their daily routines but the city wants to hear from the entire community.

That’s why the city is holding a public meeting at the Southeast Community Center on Tuesday.

Kansas City’s auditor says the city’s current bike plan is flawed.

The goal of Tuesday’s meeting is to make Kansas City a platinum level bike-friendly city by the year 2020. But to get there, major changes need to be made.

Eric Bunch with Bike KC says he would love to see new bike routes that would allow people to run errands, ride to the library, school and work. He says the community’s needs have changed since the bike path was first implemented, more than 14 years ago.

“This next plan, I’m confident, will really take a hard look at how do we make the streets make direct routes to places people want to go," Bunch said. "From their homes from around the city. We need to make direct routes for people that are safe and comfortable for them.”

Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public. It is the second of three meetings, and it goes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

