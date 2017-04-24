Watch your speed: Overland Park police officers are pulling you over

Watch your speed in Overland Park – because police will be ready and willing to pull over.

According to Police Officer John Lacy with the City of Overland Park, the area of I-435 and Metcalf is the number one accident location in Overland Park.

“This is a traffic complaint area. We receive a lot of phone calls. People are speeding on 435, especially in the construction zone,” Lacy said.

He said with major construction taking place, officers are now turning their attention to this area.

Over 20 police officers from the City of Overland Park traffic unit, as well as the Kansas Highway Patrol, are cracking down on both speeders and aggressive drivers.

“We’re conducting enforcement on 435, eastbound and westbound from Quivera to Null,” Lacy said.

For speeding, it’s a no brainer. But for aggressive drivers, Lacy said officers look for several things.

“First thing, we look for people not using their turning signals. We also look for lane straddling. In other words, people not staying in their own lane,” Lacy said.

Lacy said officers will be patrolling the area as long as they need to, and they’re now offering up the warning that they’ll be there.

“We have construction workers out here working and we want them to be safe. Please just slow down. Always give our construction workers a break,” Lacy said.

If drivers notice aggressive driving in the construction zone, Lacy said to grab their license plate number, make sure you have exact location and call the Overland Park Police Department and they will follow up.

