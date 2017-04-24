Chiefs waive DT Jaye Howard with failed physical designation - KCTV5

Chiefs waive DT Jaye Howard with failed physical designation

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
The Chiefs waived Jaye Howard with a failed physical designation Monday after the veteran defensive tackle was limited to eight games by a hip injury last season. (AP) The Chiefs waived Jaye Howard with a failed physical designation Monday after the veteran defensive tackle was limited to eight games by a hip injury last season. (AP)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Chiefs waived Jaye Howard with a failed physical designation Monday after the veteran defensive tackle was limited to eight games by a hip injury last season.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said last week Howard was progressing with rehab work following hip surgery.

The 28-year-old Howard started 13 of the 16 games he played in two years ago, racking up 36 tackles and 5½ sacks.

He parlayed that into a $12 million, two-year contract prior to last season.

The Chiefs allowed defensive tackle Dontari Poe to leave in free agency, but they still have plenty of depth in the interior of the line. Along with Allen Bailey and Chris Jones returning, they also signed former Eagles defensive tackle Bennie Logan to a one-year deal.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.