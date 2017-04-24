Overland Park police say man tried to lure child inside vehicle

Police are requesting assistance in locating an individual they say tried to lure a child into their vehicle.

Overland Park police say the incident happened in the 14100 block of Grant Street.

Police say an 11-year-old child was approached by a man in the area. He asked the child to help him find his lost dog, but the child refused.

The suspect then allegedly demanded the 11-year-old to enter the vehicle. Shortly after, the child fled the area.

The incident happened in the area of Harmony Elementary School. Extra police patrols will be in the area on Tuesday.

Authorities say it is unusual that the man was wearing a mask. They say that in most cases, predators try to look friendly.

"When someone is approaching children in a vehicle, wearing a mask, that's pretty aggressive in nature. We want to get this person off the streets," Overland Park Police Department Captain Ray Tisinger said.

Police say the suspect was described as a black or Hispanic male. He was wearing black pants, a black fleece shirt and a black ski mask at the time of the alleged incident.

He was driving a Black Ford F-150 Truck with an "I Love Jesus" bumper sticker, according to police.

Blue Valley Schools says parents were informed of the incident and were warned to be aware of their surroundings.

If you have more information about this, contact police or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

