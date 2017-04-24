11 arrested for DWI during Independence PD saturation patrol - KCTV5

11 arrested for DWI during Independence PD saturation patrol

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

Police say 11 DWI arrests were made during a saturation patrol and sobriety checkpoint last Friday in Independence. 

The citywide saturation patrol was held from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. last Friday, while the checkpoint was operated from 12:05 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Missouri Highway 78 near Grand. 

Along with the 11 DWI arrests, 11 warrant arrests were made and 51 miscellaneous violations were reported by police.

Police say the checkpoint was dedicated to the family of Felicia Kuntze, who was killed by an impaired driver on March 1, 2014. 

