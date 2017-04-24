Cerner fraud conspirator sentenced, must pay $19 million

A 21-year-old woman is in custody after allegedly running over another woman with her vehicle.More >
Thanks to Twitter, Kansas City police say two suspects from a crash earlier this month have been identified.More >
Neighbors were forced from their homes as police worked for hours before finally ending a standoff at a Northland home early Wednesday morning. The incident started before 9 p.m. on Tuesday at a home in the 8100 block of NE 52nd Street.More >
One pot shop is offering its customers a unique chance at getting their hands on free weed. How? All they ask is that you help pick up trash.More >
A Leawood family is claiming a partial victory after the U.S. Court of Appeals ruled on a lawsuit.More >
CEO Steve Easterbrook keeps working magic as he steers a remarkable comeback at McDonald's.More >
A fossil discover in Parkville is opening a whole new look at Kansas City’s history. The plant fossil is three times older than a Tyrannosaurus rex.More >
North Korea threatened a nuclear strike on "the heart of the US" if it attempts to remove Kim Jong Un as Supreme Leader, Pyongyang's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Tuesday.More >
A newborn was in critical but stable condition Tuesday after his teenage father abandoned him in a Northern California strip-mall parking lot, police said.More >
A Raytown family is mourning the loss of a father and his daughter's boyfriend after they were unable to get out of an early morning house fire. The fire started about 5:05 a.m. on Wednesday at a house in the 5700 block of Blue Ridge Cutoff.More >
