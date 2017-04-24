Fire at Cloverleaf Apartments happened three years after nearby fire station closed

Dozens of residents remain without a place to live following a fire at the Cloverleaf Apartments on Sunday afternoon. (KCTV5)

Dozens of residents remain without a place to live following a fire at the Cloverleaf Apartments on Sunday afternoon.

People who reside at the complex say it felt like it took a while for firefighters to show up - and that may be the case because the closest fire station closed three years ago.

The fire left several people - including children - trapped inside.

Investigators believe the fire was electrical, but say it'll be 72 hours before the final reports are out.

What's upset some at the complex is the thought the area's closest fire station shut down in 2014.

"For it to be shut down - for the response time to take as long as it did - I think they could've save this building faster if the fire station had not been shut down," said one woman, who did not want to be identified on camera.

Resident Dominique Sayles expressed similar concern.

"Just for the fire department to have to come a long way to get here could have prevented more than what just happened," Sayles said.

A baby, 5-year-old, 7-year-old and their mother had to jump out of a third-story window at the complex.

Overall, around 12 families were displaced after the fire broke out around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The American Red Cross said nearly 50 people were displaced.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.