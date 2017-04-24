Osawatomie mother pleads for information to catch her son's killer

A table big enough to hold Jeanell Luckey-Kuder’s six kids and their families is special to her. However, sitting there now breaks her heart. (KCTV5)

It has been three weeks since Michael Luckey was found dead, and his killer or killers are still out there. (KCTV5)

A table big enough to hold Jeanell Luckey-Kuder’s six kids and their families is special to her. However, sitting there now breaks her heart.

“It's hard to walk through here and see these chairs and think that he won't be here,” she said.

Michael Luckey’s body was found in a wooded area near 8100 Blue River Road in Kansas City. Police say he was wearing little clothing and was badly beaten. They found his burned-out car several miles away.

Police still don’t know who killed the father of two young boys who was planning to start his own business.

“He was a really good upstanding person. His life revolved around his kids and around his dreams and his goals. Trying to explain to them that daddy's not here anymore … they don't understand,” Luckey-Kuder said.

She is angry that whoever killed her son might get away with it.

“They're out there enjoying the weather, enjoying their family, enjoying their day,” she said.

Luckey-Kuder is desperate for answers and closure.

“Honestly, I don't think he's resting in peace. When you're murdered, how can you rest in peace? And until we find this person, I don't think he will be in peace,” she said.

If you know anything that could help police, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $2,000 reward.

