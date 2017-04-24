Forté, second officer apprehend robbery suspect - KCTV5

Forté, second officer apprehend robbery suspect

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Shain Bergan, Assignment Editor
By Jennifer Feick, News Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City's police chief was in the right place at the right time on Monday. 

An armed robbery suspect was taken down by Kansas City Police Chief Darryl Forté  just moments after the robbery. 

Police say it happened Monday afternoon at the Dollar General near Blue Ridge Boulevard and Wilson Road. 

Forte says he spotted the suspect walking toward an apartment complex near 113th Street. 

A second officer came to the area within a few minutes. 

"I observed the suspect several minutes after he committed the robbery as he walked toward the rear of an apartment complex just south of 113th street," Forté  said on his Facebook page. "Officer Whitehead responded to the area within a few minutes. I'll definitely miss working alongside dedicated officers like Officer Whitehead."

