Kansas City teen shot after alleged cookie theft files lawsuit

A 21-year-old woman is in custody after allegedly running over another woman with her vehicle.More >
Thanks to Twitter, Kansas City police say two suspects from a crash earlier this month have been identified.More >
One pot shop is offering its customers a unique chance at getting their hands on free weed. How? All they ask is that you help pick up trash.More >
Neighbors were forced from their homes as police worked for hours before finally ending a standoff at a Northland home early Wednesday morning. The incident started before 9 p.m. on Tuesday at a home in the 8100 block of NE 52nd Street.More >
A Leawood family is claiming a partial victory after the U.S. Court of Appeals ruled on a lawsuit.More >
CEO Steve Easterbrook keeps working magic as he steers a remarkable comeback at McDonald's.More >
A fossil discover in Parkville is opening a whole new look at Kansas City’s history. The plant fossil is three times older than a Tyrannosaurus rex.More >
North Korea threatened a nuclear strike on "the heart of the US" if it attempts to remove Kim Jong Un as Supreme Leader, Pyongyang's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Tuesday.More >
A newborn was in critical but stable condition Tuesday after his teenage father abandoned him in a Northern California strip-mall parking lot, police said.More >
After a weekend of intense heat and a couple of warm weekdays, rain and cooler weather is on the way. Wednesday is expected to continue in the hot and humid trend but quickly change as afternoon storms roll in.More >
