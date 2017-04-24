2 children hospitalized, 40 displaced after apartment fire in Lenexa

Crews were called about 2 p.m. to West 87th Street and Pflumm Road. When firefighters arrived on the scene, smoke and fire were showing. (Rob Rhodes/KCTV5 News)

Two children were hurt in a fire at a Lenexa apartment building that fire left others without a home.

Johnson County MedAct said a third victim refused treatment at the scene. Twelve apartments inside the building were destroyed.

Crews were called about 1:45 p.m. Monday to the Madison at Mill Creek Apartments near West 87th Street and Pflumm Road. When firefighters arrived on the scene, smoke and flames were coming from the roof of the building.

At one time, 30 firefighters were fighting the flames. All the residents from the apartment building were able to get out. Several animals had to be rescued and later reunited with their owners.

"There are things that you can't replace. You can't replace him you can't replace my husband. You can always replace material things," said Emma Jordan, whose apartment was damaged in the fire.

Investigators are still working to find out how the fire started. No firefighters were injured.

Red Cross is helping the families that lost their homes.

The fire displaced 40 individuals in 22 separate apartments.

A shelter has been established for those impacted by the fire. It's located at the Westside Family Church, 8500 Woodsonia Dr.

