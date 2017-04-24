Live Like Luke Foundation started for Overland Park boy killed by airport sign

Luke Bresette, 10, was killed during spring break when a free-standing, 3,000- to 4,000-pound departure and arrival sign toppled over at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, pinning his mom and three of her sons below. (Live Like Luke)

In 2013, an Overland Park family experienced a loss no family should ever know.

Luke Bresette, 10, was killed during spring break when a free-standing, 300-400 pound departure and arrival sign toppled over at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, pinning his mom and three of her sons below.

An undisclosed settlement was reached in the wrongful death lawsuit the Bresette family filed against the contractors involved in designing, making and installing that airport sign.

KCTV5 News spoke with Luke’s father, Ryan Bresette, who can’t help but imagine where his son would be now. He would be 14 and a freshman in high school.

Now, the family has found a way to honor Luke’s memory by making sure other kids in the metro can live like Luke, which basically means living each day and minute to the fullest.

Ryan Bresette says his son “went to bed with no regrets. If there was a sport he wanted to play, he played it”.

To jump start the “Live Like Luke” foundation, the family is organizing a celebrity golf tournament hosted by George Brett on May 8 at Lionsgate Golf Club in Overland Park.

Other celebrities expected to compete in the tournament are former Kansas City Royals players John Wathan and David Howard, plus former Kansas City Chiefs players Trent Green, Tim Grunhard, Lawrence Tynes, Billy Baber and Mike Maslowski.

For more, go to livelikeluke.org.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.