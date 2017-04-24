Man in custody after standoff in Oak Grove

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said the suicidal man had a rifle inside of a duplex near 21st Street and Broadway. (KCTV5)

A man is in custody Monday after a standoff in Oak Grove.

Negotiators were able to talk the man into giving up his weapon and come out of the house peacefully.

At this time, Oak Grove police do not know what led up to the standoff.

