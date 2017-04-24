Death investigation underway after woman found dead inside Kansas City home

A death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a Kansas City home. (Rob Rhodes/KCTV5 News)

Police were called just before 8 a.m. Monday to the 1300 block of East 62nd Street on an ambulance call.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a woman dead inside a home.

The Jackson County Medial Examiner is now determining a cause of death.

