Death investigation underway after woman found dead inside Kansas City home

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a Kansas City home.

Police were called just before 8 a.m. Monday to the 1300 block of East 62nd Street on an ambulance call.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a woman dead inside a home.

The Jackson County Medial Examiner is now determining a cause of death.

