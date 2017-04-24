Classes resume at Center Middle School but several remain home due to mass illness

The school has been in touch with the health department to try to figure out what caused everyone to get sick. (KCTV5)

Students and teachers were allowed to come back to school Monday but many remain sick at a Kansas City area middle school.

Beginning on Wednesday, a frightening medical outbreak at Center Middle School caused 50 students and ten teachers to be sent home sick.

On Monday, as students and faculty returned, at least 80 students, several teachers and the assistant principal remained at home due to illness.

Over the weekend, a cleaning crew spent time disinfecting the school and the busses after an illness, similar to the stomach flu, swept through the school.

Sports activities on Friday night and spring play practice on Saturday were canceled while the school was being cleaned.

"Our principal, and our cleaning crews, have been deep cleaning all the classrooms and the common areas. We've called the bus company to have them clean buses thoroughly, so just really worried about keeping the building clean and keeping the kids and teachers healthy at this point," Center School District Public Relations Director Kelly Wachel said.

The school has been in touch with the Kansas City Health Department to try to figure out what caused everyone to get sick.

School officials sent a letter to parents to share what they believed is responsible for students and teachers becoming sick.

“At this point, we believe it is the flu and not food poisoning because not all the students and teachers affected ate food prepared at school. We believe it is a quick moving flu bug.” “We hope that the deep cleaning over the course of this weekend will help alleviate the spread of the flu.”

School officials are asking students and staff to be cautious as they return to school.

“We certainly advise if your kids are sick please keep them home, specifically in cases like this, widespread and quickly moving, we want kids to be safe and stay home,” Wachel said.

School officials have also said the school nurse will be available in case any students aren’t feeling well. They say all after school and extra curricular activities will go on as scheduled.

Busses and the school's kitchen were cleaned again on Monday.

