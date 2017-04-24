Man injured as family escapes house fire in east KCMO - KCTV5

Man injured as family escapes house fire in east KCMO

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
By Stephanie Kayser, News Reporter
Emergency crews say a family of four live in the home, with their three dogs. (KCTV5) Emergency crews say a family of four live in the home, with their three dogs. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A family of four and their three dogs were rushed into action after their house caught fire early Monday morning.

The fire started about 4 a.m. at a home in the 4700 block of E 18th Street.

Emergency crews say a family of four live in the home, with their three dogs. They say the family escaped after breaking out a second story window and was sitting on the roof when firefighters got to the house.

Crews used a ladder to help the family down from the window. Everyone was able to escape the flames but the father of the family cut his head on broken glass during the escape.

Authorities say the fire started in the back of the home, on the first floor, and then spread to the second story.

Fire investigators plan to be at the home after the sun rises to search for the cause of the fire. 

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

