50 displaced following fire at Cloverleaf Apartments in south Kansas City

2 were injured following a fire in South Kansas City. (Ken Ullery/KCTV)

An infant was transported to the hospital following a fire at the Cloverleaf Apartments at 14554 US-71 Highway.

According to Kansas City Fire Department Chief Paul Berardi, one infant was transported to the hospital and an adult was injured. The adult declined to be taken to the hospital.

A baby, 5-year-old, 7-year-old ad their mother had to jump out of a third-story window at the complex.

Overall, around 12 families were displaced after the fire broke out around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The American Red Cross said nearly 50 people were displaced and some are still seeking overnight lodging.

A shelter has been established at the Hillcrest Community Center.

Four residents teamed up to help catch and rescue them from the scene.

The fire started on the ground floor of the apartment and spread to the apartment rooms above it.

It remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

