Police identify woman killed in shooting on Troup Avenue in KCK

Emergency crews say one person has died after a vehicle hit a tree early Tuesday morning. It happened about 6:05 a.m. near Santa Fe Street and Kansas 7 Highway.More >
The parents of a teenage driver who livestreamed on Instagram the fatal crash that killed their younger daughter in California say they believe their daughter didn't mean for her sister to die.More >
Burglaries are on the rise in Kansas City, KS. They are already higher than this time last year, and police have suggestions on how to keep your stuff safe.More >
A crash at an Independence QuikTrip left multiple people in the hospital Monday night. The accident happened at the store located at Truman Road and Sterling Avenue.More >
Authorities have identified the victim of a Kansas City, KS homicide as a 31-year-old man.More >
Starting August 1st, Three Square Market will be the first company in the United States to offer implanted microchips to its employees.More >
A new popular app which matches people by what they don't like, 'Hater', has released what Americans despise the most.More >
A couple in Utah told police they gave their newborn daughter a pain medication in the hospital to cover up the fact that the child was born addicted to drugs.More >
An eastern Kansas woman accidentally has set her apartment on fire in an attempt to kill a bug by burning it with a small, flip-style lighter.More >
Authorities say a Catholic priest charged in Wyandotte County with child sex crimes has been arrested in Maryland.More >
