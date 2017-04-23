Police identify woman killed in shooting on Troup Avenue in KCK

Police have identified Tabitha Newbill as the individual killed over the weekend in Kansas City, KS.

Around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, KCK police went to the 800 block of Troup Ave. on a call about a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a white woman in her early 20s who had died from an apparent gunshot wound inside the house.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

