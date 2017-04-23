Police identify woman killed in shooting on Troup Avenue in KCK - KCTV5

Police identify woman killed in shooting on Troup Avenue in KCK

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
File photo. (KCTV) File photo. (KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Police have identified Tabitha Newbill as the individual killed over the weekend in Kansas City, KS. 

Around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, KCK police went to the 800 block of Troup Ave. on a call about a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a white woman in her early 20s who had died from an apparent gunshot wound inside the house.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).   

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.