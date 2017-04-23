Man charged with second-degree murder following fatal shooting at 39th, Denver

A man has been charged following a fatal shooting Sunday near 39th Street and Denver Avenue.

MarKivius Woods, 23, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Court documents state Woods told police he went inside the home to see his baby.

Woods said he had an encounter with the victim, who according to Woods, lunged at him and a bag that contained his firearm. According to court documents, Woods told police he fired three "warning shots" towards the victim.

Woods told police he took off running after the shooting and did not intend to kill the victim, later identified as 23-year-old Austin Cupp.

At about 3:25 a.m. on Sunday, officers went to the 3900 block of Denver on a call about a disturbance.

A $250,000 bond has been requested.

