KCK police release identifications of two killed from carbon mon - KCTV5

KCK police release identifications of two killed from carbon monoxide poisoning

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
The two individuals police found in the parking lot of Walmart died from carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said Tuesday. (Eric Smith/KCTV) The two individuals police found in the parking lot of Walmart died from carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said Tuesday. (Eric Smith/KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

The two individuals police found in the parking lot of Walmart died from carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Kansas City, KS police released the identities of the two individuals. Carolyn Williams-Cottier, 26, and 30-year-old Trevor B. Roth were found dead in the vehicle. 

Williams-Cottier was of KCK, while Roth was a resident of Dodge City, KS. 

The KCK Police Department's Major Case Unit is continuing to investigate the case. 

If you have more information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.