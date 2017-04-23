KCK police release identifications of two killed from carbon monoxide poisoning

The two individuals police found in the parking lot of Walmart died from carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said Tuesday. (Eric Smith/KCTV)

On Wednesday, Kansas City, KS police released the identities of the two individuals. Carolyn Williams-Cottier, 26, and 30-year-old Trevor B. Roth were found dead in the vehicle.

Williams-Cottier was of KCK, while Roth was a resident of Dodge City, KS.

The KCK Police Department's Major Case Unit is continuing to investigate the case.

If you have more information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

