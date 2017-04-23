2 shot, 1 assaulted on party bus in Kansas City - KCTV5

2 shot, 1 assaulted on party bus in Kansas City

Posted: Updated:
By Shain Bergan, Assignment Editor
Connect
The area where the shooting happened. (Eric Smith/KCTV) The area where the shooting happened. (Eric Smith/KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Two people were shot and one assaulted while on a party bus in Kansas City on Saturday night, police say.

Officers responded shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday to Truman Road and Ewing Avenue in reference to a shooting. There they found three victims, two of whom said they had been shot while on a party bus. One suffered critical injuries, while another one suffered serious injuries. The third victim, who was not shot, suffered minor injuries from an assault, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Police said two potential suspects are in custody.

A party bus is a bus party-goers can rent out for a period of time, during which a designated person drives the vehicle.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.