Kansas City police find missing infant, continue search for 2 suspects

UPDATE: Police say that the baby has been found safe and was brought to them by a third party. That means neither of the suspects brought the infant to police.

Police have said that no one is in custody in connection with this incident and that they are still looking for the two suspects.

Kansas City police are looking for an infant who was taken by his father, who is believed to be armed.

At approximately 5:31 p.m., officers went to an apartment at Canyon Creek Apartment Homes at 9347 Bales on a call about a disturbance involving a weapon.

When officers arrived, they found the victim who said that her child’s father and a second suspect, who is her nephew, had forced their way into the apartment.

They assaulted her, threatened her with a gun, and forcefully took the infant.

The two suspects then fled on foot through woods near the apartment with the infant.

The infant is Jordon Pierce, Jr., who is 1 month and 15 days old. He is black and was wearing grey pants and a shirt with footballs and basketballs. The mother does not allow him to be left alone with his father.

Due to the suspects’ actions, it is believed the infant may be in danger.

The first suspect is 24-year-old Jordon Pierce, who is a black man who is described as having light skin and dreadlocks. He was wearing a white shirt and was armed with a handgun.

Pierce has taken the infant before, for a period of two days. In that instance, the mother had to pay him money to get her son back.

The second suspect is 20-year-old Kenyon Robinson, who is described as a black man who was wearing a white shirt and necklace.

Anyone with information about where the infant is should call 911 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 (TIPS).

