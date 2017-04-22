Police ID man killed in Independence crash at I-470, US 40

One person was killed in a crash in Independence after a truck left the interstate. (Dwain Crispell/KCTV)

A pickup truck that went off I-470 and down an embankment onto US-40 Highway killed one of the drivers below and had the highway shut down in both directions for hours.

The driver that was killed has been identified as Ronnie E. Faulkner, 38, of Creighton.

The crash happened about 1:35 p.m. Saturday when the driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado traveling south on Interstate 470 lost control of the truck.

The truck left the highway and went down the embankment onto US Highway 40. There, it hit a 2017 Nissan Murano that was in the westbound lanes and broadsided a 1998 Honda Accord that was stopped at the light in the eastbound lanes.

Faulkner was the driver of the Accord.

Both directions of US-40 were shut down following the crash. Bye 5 p.m., the westbound lanes had reopened.

