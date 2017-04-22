Police ID man killed in Independence crash at I-470, US 40

Police in Connecticut say more than 90 people were hospitalized, many for excessive drinking, during a concert featuring Chance the Rapper.More >
Overall, nearly 140,000 customers were without power at some point during Saturday evening's storm, representing one of the worst storms in the KCP&L's history, the electric company said Monday.
A Texas man is fighting a court order that requires him to pay $65,000 in child support for a girl he did not biologically father.
The Kansas City Royals are buying.
An 18-year-old Ohio woman is accused of burying an infant alive outside her family's home.
A new popular app which matches people by what they don't like, 'Hater', has released what Americans despise the most.
A new website called TruePeopleSearch.com is creating shock waves when it comes to privacy.
A 36-year-old man from Smithville died early Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident in Clay County.
Three dogs died in a house fire in Raytown on Monday. The house fire happened at 63rd Street and Sterling.
