Vigil for Casey Eaton held near playground dedicated to Pamela Butler

The design printed on shirts worn at the vigil. (KCTV)

On Saturday, Cherri West said she’s still in shock and doesn’t want to believe that her second daughter was murdered.

About 50 people came out to the park at Kansas Avenue and 10th Street, which is one block away from where Casey Eaton was murdered, to show their love and support.

A playground at the park is dedicated to West’s youngest daughter Pamela Butler.

They released dozens of balloons into the sky. Many had “I love you Casey” written on them.

West said that she’s now more confused than anything and is wondering how this could happen to her family for a second time.

Her youngest daughter, Butler, was kidnapped and murdered nearly 18 years ago.

West said, just like last time, seeing the amount of people that came out to remember her daughter helps her heal.

“All the hugs I got made me strong and that’s what this is doing here today,” West said. “All the people giving me hugs, it’s keeping me strong. It’s going to keep me fighting, and I will get justice for Casey just like I’m doing for Pamela.”

Many people at the vigil for Eaton on Saturday said the same emotions they felt when Butler was killed 18 years ago resurfaced.

Previous coverage:

Pamela Butler's mother mourns after second daughter is killed in KCK

Authorities looking for suspect in connection with murder of Casey Eaton

Recent KCK homicide victim was Pamela Butler's sister

Woman found dead after shooting in KCK identified

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.