Center Middle School scrubbed down after mass illness

Center Middle School was scrubbing the building and buses clean on Saturday in an effort to stop an illness that's already infected 60 people.

Between Wednesday and Friday, Center Middle School had 50 students and 10 teachers fall ill. The student population at the school is 500.

The school district suspects that it is a stomach flu bug or something similar that caused so many to get sick.

The school district brought in a cleaning crew on Friday evening to clean the buses and all areas of the building.

The school also canceled sports activities on Friday night and spring play practice on Saturday so that the school could be cleaned without students being exposed to the germs any further.

The School District’s Public Information Officer, Kelly Wachel, said that samples have been sent to the Kansas City Health Department as a precaution.

One parent told KCTV5 that she and other parents initially thought the entire situation was caused by food poisoning.

The school district planned to send an email explaining the situation to parents on Saturday afternoon.

“At this point, we believe it is the flu and not food poisoning because not all the students and teachers affected ate food prepared at school,” the letter to parents said. “We believe it is a quick moving flu bug.”

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.