Woman charged with murder after husband's buried body found on rural farm

Jema Donahue, 31, has been charged with second-degree murder in the case. (Johnson County, MO Jail)

A Johnson County, MO woman has been charged in connection with the death of her husband.

Jema Donahue, 31, has been charged with second-degree murder, abandonment of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and concealing a felony in the case.

According to court documents, a search warrant was executed at a rural Johnson County farm located in the 300 block of Southwest 101 Road in Warrensburg where a suspected burial site was found and excavated.

There, the body of 31-year-old Javon Donahue of Knob Noster, MO was found.

Jema Donahue was taken to the Johnson County Jail and was questioned about the body. While speaking with police, she said she killed her husband

Court documents state Jema Donahue admitted to police she killed her estranged husband with a .22 caliber pistol in the basement bedroom.

The house belongs to Jema Donahue’s parents. Her mother and a man named Ricky Armstrong are mentioned in court documents. They’re accused of helping remove the body from the house and bringing it to the farm more than 25 minutes away.

Neighbors in the area where the body was found say police were on scene for several days.

Ricky Armstrong was arrested on Monday in connection to the case.

Donahue entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday.

