3,000 turn out for KC March for Science

Thousands gathered at Washington Square Park in Kansas City for the March for Science.

On Earth Day, the environment and climate change are top-of-mind for many, but science touches all corners of life.

Sydney Stout, a pre-pharmacy student at Johnson County Community College, helped create a new antibiotic from bee pollen.

“The earth will provide what we need. We just need to take care of it,” said Stout. “When you invest in science, you get that back 100-fold with the research that comes out and the technology and potentially new medicines.”

Scientists of all kinds joined together, wanting to make sure the value of science is recognized.

English majors for science... b/c whether you're good at science or not, it affects you! #marchforscience @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/QNKqdPXDoz — Natalie Davis (@NatalieKCTV5) April 22, 2017

March organizer Kenneth Lee said, “Scientists are just regular people. We are just trying to make a difference for our world, just like anyone else who’s doing their job to make a difference.”

To make a difference, scientists need support. Many who attended the March for Science worry money and politics are getting in the way.

“I am so disillusioned with the politics, the greed, the selfishness that is destroying probably the finest program that has saved our natural environment,” said Rich Gomez, who used to work for the Environmental Protection Agency.

He said he saw the EPA grow and make an impact, ensuring cleaner air and water. Now he feels politics are reversing their progress.

“It’s up to us to stop it,” he said.

Organizers estimate there were about 3,000 people at the march, part of a nationwide movement in support of science.

