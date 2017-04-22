Fulton police issue endangered person advisory for missing man who is blind

Carl L. Debrodie went missing on Monday and has not been seen since. Call the police if you see him. (KCTV)

The Fulton Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for 31-year-old Carl L. Debrodie.

He went missing at 7:30 a.m. on Monday from 298 Claymine Road in Fulton, which is in central Missouri.

He left his house on foot in an unknown direction and has not been heard from since.

Debrodie is legally blind, has mental disabilities, and has apraxia. Apraxia is a disorder that causes issues with motor function and can affect speech, in some cases.

Debrodie is described as being a white man who stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 112 pounds. He has red hair and blue eyes, and was wearing a black leather jacket, a polo shirt with white and orange stripes, blue jeans, and white New Balance tennis shoes.

If you see Debrodie or have information about where he might be, immediately call 911 or call the Fulton Police Department at 573-592-3100.

