2 charged with aggravated robbery in Overland Park

Posted by Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
By Shain Bergan, Assignment Editor
Eric Hunter (left) and Isaac Walton (right). (KCTV) Eric Hunter (left) and Isaac Walton (right). (KCTV)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

Two people were charged with aggravated robbery on Saturday after a man was robbed at gunpoint on Friday evening.

Eric Hunter and Isaac Walton are each being held on a $60,000 bond.

Police say a man was robbed at gunpoint around 6:44 p.m. on Friday by several people in the parking lot of a strip mall near 69 Highway and 151st Street. 

The victim, who knew the suspects, was not injured. 

A few minutes after the robbery, Overland Park police were able to stop the suspects' blue car at 6:52 p.m. in the area of 69 Highway and College Boulevard.

Five individuals, including one juvenile, were taken into custody and were questioned by police on Friday night.

