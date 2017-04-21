2 charged with aggravated robbery in Overland Park

Two people were charged with aggravated robbery on Saturday after a man was robbed at gunpoint on Friday evening.

Eric Hunter and Isaac Walton are each being held on a $60,000 bond.

Police say a man was robbed at gunpoint around 6:44 p.m. on Friday by several people in the parking lot of a strip mall near 69 Highway and 151st Street.

The victim, who knew the suspects, was not injured.

A few minutes after the robbery, Overland Park police were able to stop the suspects' blue car at 6:52 p.m. in the area of 69 Highway and College Boulevard.

Five individuals, including one juvenile, were taken into custody and were questioned by police on Friday night.

